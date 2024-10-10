Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.34 and traded as low as $90.63. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $91.05, with a volume of 19,871,838 shares changing hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

