Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud Sells 83,800 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 83,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.15, for a total transaction of C$2,694,170.00.

Vincent Mifsud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Vincent Mifsud sold 16,200 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total transaction of C$532,494.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65. Enghouse Systems Limited has a one year low of C$27.00 and a one year high of C$38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

