Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud Sells 83,800 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 83,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.15, for a total transaction of C$2,694,170.00.
Vincent Mifsud also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Vincent Mifsud sold 16,200 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total transaction of C$532,494.00.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65. Enghouse Systems Limited has a one year low of C$27.00 and a one year high of C$38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.27.
Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.