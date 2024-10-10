Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $84.00 at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.99.

ENPH traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,426. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $3,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

