Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 367763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on E shares. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

