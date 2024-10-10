EQT Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

EQT has increased its dividend by an average of 172.6% per year over the last three years. EQT has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

