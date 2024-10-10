Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 340,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.