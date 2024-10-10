Ethereum Classic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.41 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $89.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.00 or 0.00030249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,495.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00538470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00107479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00252243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00072719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,084,440 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

