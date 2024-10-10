Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83.98 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $83.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.24 or 0.00030150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,498.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00534300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00106744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00251764 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00073475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,087,733 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

