Ethereum Hits Market Cap of $286.84 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,382.76 or 0.03960010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $286.84 billion and approximately $15.21 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,380,317 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

