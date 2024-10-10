ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Announces Dividend of $0.59

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5907 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.59.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Price Performance
AMNA stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $50.84.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.