ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Announces Dividend of $0.59

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5907 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.59.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Price Performance

AMNA stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $50.84.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted, narrow index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream activities. AMNA was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

