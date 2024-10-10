ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Down 2.1 %

SMHB stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.