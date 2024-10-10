ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Down 2.1 %
SMHB stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.79.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
