Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 268.3% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EGFEY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 12,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s payout ratio is -45.80%.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.