Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $219,170.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,071,812.79. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.