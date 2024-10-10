Evercore ISI Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $58.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $52.01 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

