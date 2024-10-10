Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $2.66. Evogene shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 19,837 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVGN. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evogene Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

