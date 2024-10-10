Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as high as C$8.05. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 6,155 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 target price on Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XTC

Exco Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$314.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1393324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Insider Activity at Exco Technologies

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$25,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $55,888. 51.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.