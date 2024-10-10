FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $264.66 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

