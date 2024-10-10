FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.98 and last traded at $265.16. 188,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,863,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.30 and its 200 day moving average is $275.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $7,589,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.