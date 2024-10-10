Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 248.8% in September

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,289,700 shares, a growth of 248.8% from the September 15th total of 656,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.3 days.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
