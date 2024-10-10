First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after buying an additional 479,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after buying an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,743,000 after buying an additional 97,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,977,000 after buying an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

