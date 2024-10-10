First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

First Busey has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Down 0.6 %

BUSE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 24,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUSE

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.