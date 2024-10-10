First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $4.15 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,198,527,733 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,202,826,733.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99946969 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 384 active market(s) with $4,205,440,848.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars.

