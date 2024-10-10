First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.1 %

First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

