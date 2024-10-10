First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

