First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 262.3% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
HYLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $42.35.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.