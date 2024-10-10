First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 262.3% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

