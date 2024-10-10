Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $111.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $91.43 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.