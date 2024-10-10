FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $68.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in FMC by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after buying an additional 69,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in FMC by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 149,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 129,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in FMC by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.