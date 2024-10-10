Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 104,300 shares traded.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
