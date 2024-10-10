Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 5,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Forian Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Forian Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forian stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORA Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Forian at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.