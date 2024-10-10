Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 5,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Forian Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Forian
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
