Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

FRD stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Friedman Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,654. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,365 shares of company stock valued at $91,241. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

