FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 576,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,652. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

