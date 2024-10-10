FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.2 %

FCN stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.57. 34,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

