Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.