GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 73.1% in September

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 76.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 219,657 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

