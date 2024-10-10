Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. 305,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,216,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $792.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gannett by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,659,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 1,200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 234,971 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

