General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at TD Cowen

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.06.

GD opened at $298.69 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.51 and a 200-day moving average of $293.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

