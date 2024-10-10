General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $216.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.37. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $190.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

