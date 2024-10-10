Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 251.3% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

GILT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Stories

