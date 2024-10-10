Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $134,489,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

