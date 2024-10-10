Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Down 65.4% in September

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Global X Solar ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Global X Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

