GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNNDY

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.