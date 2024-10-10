Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,800 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 15th total of 14,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.8 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $34.35.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

