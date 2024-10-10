Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,800 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 15th total of 14,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.8 days.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $34.35.
About Great-West Lifeco
