Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 42459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Greenfire Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Greenfire Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFR. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,562,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Greenfire Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,948,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenfire Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,374,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 771,756 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Greenfire Resources by 146.3% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

