Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 820.0% in September

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MSMGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,050. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

