Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 820.0% in September

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Grid Metals Stock Up 21.9 %
Shares of MSMGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,050. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Grid Metals Company Profile
