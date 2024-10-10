Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Harvia Oyj stock remained flat at C$49.71 on Thursday. Harvia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$47.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.52.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

