HC Wainwright Boosts Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target to $10.75

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $10.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.44% from the company’s current price.
Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.6 %
UUUU stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.68.
Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
