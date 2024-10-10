HC Wainwright Boosts Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target to $10.75

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $10.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.44% from the company’s current price.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.6 %

UUUU stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 44.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 392,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 355,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

