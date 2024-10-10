Head to Head Analysis: MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $1.11 billion 0.10 $23.26 million $0.31 5.00 MDB Capital $1.30 million 227.40 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares CNFinance and MDB Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 9.40% 4.04% 1.09% MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNFinance beats MDB Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

