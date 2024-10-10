Head-To-Head Review: Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and DURECT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $7.16 million 14.19 -$61.23 million N/A N/A DURECT $8.41 million 4.83 -$27.62 million ($0.95) -1.38

Profitability

DURECT has higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences.

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences N/A -121.55% -43.06% DURECT -187.80% -261.43% -66.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of DURECT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of DURECT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Assembly Biosciences and DURECT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 DURECT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.75%. DURECT has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,503.05%. Given DURECT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DURECT is more favorable than Assembly Biosciences.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences beats DURECT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It also offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. In addition, the company offers POSIMIR, a post-surgical pain product to deliver bupivacaine over three days in adults; and Methydur to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It markets and sells its ALZET lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in other countries. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; and Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited. DURECT Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

