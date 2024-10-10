Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 2,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

About Heartland Financial USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.