Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.99. 32,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.27. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $264.80.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
