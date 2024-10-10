Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWDJY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

